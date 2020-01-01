‘Firmino one of Liverpool’s most important players’ – Alisson recognises value of fellow Brazilian

The South American frontman proved to the Reds’ match-winner once again in a meeting with Tottenham, with Jurgen Klopp’s side breaking more records

have “a lot” of talismanic performers on their books, admits Alisson, but Roberto Firmino may be the most important of the lot.

The international forward has taken in an eventful 2019-20.

A slow start when it comes to productivity in the final third saw questions asked of the 28-year-old’s form.

He has, however, always been much more than a goalscorer.

Jurgen Klopp has recognised as much throughout his time at Anfield and ensured that the South American remains a key part of his plans.

That faith is being rewarded again at present, with match-winning performances in a successful Club World Cup bid having been followed by a brace against Leicester and a crucial strike at Tottenham.

Alisson told Liverpool’s official website of Firmino after seeing his fellow countryman record the only goal of the game against Spurs: “Bobby is one of the most important players in our team – and we have a lot.

“I think everybody is important but Bobby not only scores when we need him, he makes the team play, he drops to play from behind.

“This is a good thing and it is something that he likes to do, he likes to help, and I’m really happy that he scored because a striker needs to score to stay confident and he is helping us with the goals.”

Firmino’s latest effort carried Liverpool to a 20th win from 21 Premier League games this season, with the Reds now enjoying the best start to a domestic campaign that Europe’s elite has ever seen.

“We don’t think too much about breaking records but it’s good when you break them,” said Alisson.

“We just want to keep going, to keep playing, to keep doing our best to make the fans happy, to make our family proud, to make the boss proud because we work a lot every day to come here on the pitch on a matchday and win the game.

“So, we do everything that is in our hands to make it happen and we are really happy with the three points and a clean sheet also.”

Liverpool have moved 14 points clear at the top of the table, with a first league title in 30 years seemingly well within reach, but Alisson insists nobody at Anfield is getting ahead of themselves.

He added: “As I said before, we don’t look to records, we don’t look to the points. We try just to stay focused on the next game and do our best on the pitch.

“We celebrate this victory then we have some days off to rest and have time with family. But when we are back in training, we need to be really focused on the next game, which is an important game for us in the continuity of the race for the title.

“We are doing really well so far, as the boss always says, we are being the best so far and we need only to keep going, keep pushing and do our best.”

Liverpool’s next outing is set to see them play host to arch-rivals , with the Red Devils due to a pay a visit to Merseyside on Sunday.