Firmino assesses his form in 'difficult' six-goal season for Liverpool

The Brazil international admits he has struggled in 2020-21, but is determined to rediscover his spark

Roberto Firmino admits he has endured a "difficult season" at Liverpool, with the Brazilian forward registering just six goals across all competitions.

The South American has never been prolific, but there has been a noticeable dip at Anfield in 2020-21.

Firmino has vowed to do all he can to rediscover his lost spark and get Jurgen Klopp's side firing again.

What has been said?

Assessing his efforts with ESPN Brasil, Firmino said: “It’s been a difficult season for me. We have to be sincere, there’s no lack of hope for improvement. My desire is to evolve and grow every day. There’s no lack of motivation for me.

“I challenge myself a lot. I know that I’m not at my best moment compared to the last few years. I always want to be helping with goals and assists, but that hasn’t been happening unfortunately.

"I don’t give up. I’m always looking to improve to help my team to be better, together with the group. I have to evolve day after day.”

Who else has struggled at Liverpool?

The reigning Premier League champions have suffered a collective wobble this season.

Firmino concedes that Liverpool have lost their way, with a string of untimely injuries conspiring against them. A top-four finish now the best that they can hope for after seeing Real Madrid block off their final route to silverware in the Champions League.

“For our team as a whole, the season hasn’t been as good as last year, but we have to find a way to continue,” Firmino added.

“Our opponents today have a different look at our team. Of course, they always respected us, but today they retreat very defensively. Sometimes it’s very difficult for us to get in and score goals.

“We have to keep fighting. We have to fight for the qualification to the Champions League through the Premier League.”

Liverpool - who sit sixth in the table, three points adrift of the top four - will be back in action on Monday when travel to Leeds.

