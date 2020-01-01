Finidi George waiting for opportunity to coach Nigeria

The 49-year-old ex-international has spoken of his desire to manage the West Africans

Former Super Eagles and winger Finidi George has revealed he is waiting for an opportunity to coach the national team.

The 49-year-old had an illustrious career playing for the Sons of Gods, where he won eight trophies including the 1995 before moving to to play for and RCD Mallorca.

He also had a short stint in with Ipswich Town.

George, who had 62 caps for the Super Eagles, is hoping for a chance to impact his knowledge to the younger generation.

“We are ex-players, we are coaches, we had played this game and we know how to interact with players," he told Brilla FM.

"We also know how to manage them which is important as well, so if the opportunity arises, I would take it with open hands.

“I have been handling the youth players and it’s always good to do what you know how to do best, actually I have been an assistant coach in Mallorca."

George was part of the Super Eagles team that won Nigeria their second title in 1994.