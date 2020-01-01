Fined Asante Kotoko to play five home matches behind closed doors

The Ghana Football Association has made a pronouncement on the club's unsporting behaviour during Sunday's league tie against Berekum Chelsea

have been asked to play their next five home matches in the Premier League behind closed doors after being charged on four counts of misconduct in their matchday three home fixture against Berekum on Sunday.

Also, the club has been fined an amount of GH¢10,000.00 (€,1578).

Earlier on Monday, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) provisionally slapped the Porcupine Warriors with an indefinite suspension from playing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The latest announcements on Wednesday evening are punitive measures to Sunday's incident where fans of the club went on a rampage over a refereeing decision, leading to one supporter suffering bullet wounds to the face.

Kotoko ultimately lost the matchday three fixture 1-0.

"The Kumasi based club was charged on a first count of misconduct for the behavior of their fans at the end of the first half. The supporters of the club who were identified in Kotoko replica jerseys threatened the match officials," the GFA announced on its official website.

"On the second count, Asante Kotoko was charged for the behaviour their supporters put up after recess. The supporters were alleged to have threatened the match officials when they were leaving the dressing room to start the second half of the match.

"Thirdly, the club has been charged concerning the throwing of objects by their supporters onto the field of play leading to a temporary halt for about five minutes.

"Lastly, the club is charged for holding the match officials hostage in the dressing room for about one hour before being escorted under heavy security from the stadium."

Reports indicate violence first broke after Kotoko centre-back Empem Dacosta was sent off for a second bookable offence. The Porcupine Warriors protested the second yellow card, insisting the foul was instead committed by midfielder Kwame Adom. Angry fans hurled missiles onto the pitch, bringing the match to a halt for some time.

Article continues below

After the game, the clash continued between Kotoko fans and the police.

The Ghana Police, on Monday, said it has commenced investigations into the incident.

Wednesday's publication also says "Asante Kotoko SC has within two days to either accept the charge and immediately comply with the sanction(s) and that will end this matter or otherwise proceed to submit your Statement of Defence."

