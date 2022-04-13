Final Eight eSerie A - Semis and finals live on GOAL!

The wait is over: today we will find out who is the best team and player of eSerie A 2022. This is the last act of the Final Eight: the four best teams in Italy will face each other in the semi-finals to access the final, which will award the 2022 Scudetto.

Competing for the title will be Venezia FC, U.S. Salernitana Esports, Torino FC eSports Team and Sassuolo Esports.

So who will come out on top? Let's review the action so far.

The quarter-finals

As expected, the quarter-final matches were very balanced and spectacular: Venezia FC won 4-3 on aggregate against Sampdoria, thanks above all to the 2-0 win inflicted in the first leg. Hexon_Karimisbak, player of the Italian national team, will lead the lagoon club in the semifinal against U.S. Salernitana 1909 eSports, who also eliminated Fiorentina Esports 4-3.

On the other side of the draw, the Torino FC eSports Team, with Obrun2002 at the joypad, beat Empoli Esports FC 3-2 in a comeback: 2-0 for the Tuscans in the first leg, 3-0 for the Turin club in the return match.

Challenging Torino will be Sassuolo Esports, which overwhelmed AC MIlan Qlash 5-2 on aggregate in an excellent performance by Figu7rinho.

The results

Quarter Finals - First leg

- Sampdoria vs. Venezia FC 0-2

- Torino FC eSports Team vs. Empoli Esports FC 0-2

- U.S. Salernitana 1919 Esports vs. Fiorentina Esports 3-1

- AC Milan Qlash vs. Sassuolo Esports 1-2

Quarter Finals - Second leg

- Venezia FC Gaming vs Sampdoria 2-3

- Empoli Esports Fc vs Torino FC eSports Team 0-3

- Fiorentina Esports vs U.S. Salernitana 1919 Esports 2-1

- Sassuolo Esports vs AC Milan Qlash 3-1

The calendar

Times are UK and may undergo slight changes.

Semi-finals - First leg (Wednesday April 13)

Venezia FC vs U.S. Salernitana 1919 Esports (3.20pm)

Torino FC eSports Team vs Sassuolo Esports (4.15 pm)

Semi-finals - Second leg (Wednesday April 13)

U.S. Salernitana 1919 Esports vs Venezia FC (3.40 pm)

Sassuolo Esports vs Torino FC eSports Team (4.35pm)

Finals (Wednesday April 13)

Third place play-off (first leg at 5.20, return at 5.40)

Final (first leg at 6.15 pm, return at 6.35 pm)