'Final decision' on Gotze's Dortmund future hasn't been made - Zorc

The midfielder's future with the German club has not yet been decided, says the sporting director

sporting director Michael Zorc insisted no decision had been made on Mario Gotze's future at the club.

Gotze, 27, is coming out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away, having made just five Bundesliga starts this campaign.

The 63-time international is in his second stint at Dortmund, having won the Bundesliga twice and a DFB-Pokal during his first stint before moving to .

Gotze's return to the club hasn't produced the heights reached during his first but Zorc said the parties would wait to make a decision on the attacker's future.

"That has not yet been decided," he told Ruhr Nachrichten.

"It is of course also the case with him that he would like to have more minutes. We are talking to Mario.

"I spoke to his father before Christmas. I spoke to him again in Marbella. We will surely get together in the spring and then make a final decision."

and in Marbella pic.twitter.com/oYe1EClGpz — Mario Götze (@MarioGoetze) January 8, 2020

Another player linked with a move from Dortmund is Achraf Hakimi, who has impressed on loan at the club from .

Zorc said he would like to keep the international for longer, with Hakimi having joined on a two-year loan deal in mid-2018.

"I always like to stick to facts. According to the contract, he will return to Real Madrid in the summer because his contract will take effect on July 1," he said.

"Our contacts are himself and Real. Of course we would like to see him with us longer, that's clear too.

"But we cannot influence it alone. I think Achraf knows very well what development he has taken with us. He just took is from us, not anywhere else.

"According to his own statement, he also feels very comfortable. Everything else will clear up in the spring."

Dortmund currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga, three points behind second-place Bayern Munich and seven points behind league-leaders with currently occupying the second position.

Next up for Dortmund is a visit to on Saturday, while the club will also return to the knockout stage in February for a marquee clash with .