Fikayo Tomori ends 14-year Chelsea wait with Wolves stunner

The 21-year-old has ended his wait for a Blues goal in their game against the Wanderers on Saturday

Fikayo Tomori scored his first goal with a first-half stunner in Saturday’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, in the process ending his 14-year wait to find the back of the net for the Blues.

With the game goalless after just over half an hour, the Anglo-Nigerian gave Frank Lampard’s men the lead at Molineux Stadium with a breathtaking effort.

The defender raced forward from near the halfway line before curling in a right-footed strike right past Rui Patricio from 35 yards.

In a goal-laden first half, Frank Lampard’s men took a three-goal lead with unstoppable Tammy Abraham finding the net three times.

Tomori returned to Stamford Bridge after an impressive loan spell with , where he played 47 games for the Championship team last term.

He's been at Chelsea since joining the club in 2005. He spent 11 years in the club's youth set-up, before being promoted to the senior side in 2016.

Tomori also went on loan to and Hove Albion and , but this is the first campaign for the Chelsea first team.

David Luiz's departure to rivals blocked Tomori's potential deadline-day loan move to and he will be expected to make his mark for the Stamford Bridge giants under Lampard.

Following their latest win, Chelsea are now sixth on the log with eight points. They face leaders in their next Premier League outing.