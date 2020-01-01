FIFA's The Best Awards 2020: Nominees, when it is & your guide to player of the year ceremony
The fifth iteration of FIFA's The Best awards takes place this winter as football's supreme governing body pays tribute to those who have excelled over the season by handing out individual accolades.
Past players, journalists and fans are all consulted in the process of identifying the best players, with panels convened and online polls established to canvass for opinions.
Past winners include Megan Rapinoe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and, despite the unusual circumstances of the past year, there have been plenty of stand-out individual displays, so it will be competitive.
The longlists of nominees were confirmed on November 25 and they will be narrowed down closer to the event.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2020 awards, including the nominees in each category, voting and when it takes place.
- When does The Best awards ceremony take place?
- The Best Men's Player of the Year 2020 nominees
- The Best Men's Goalkeeper of the Year 2020 nominees
- The Best Men's Coach of the Year 2020 nominees
- The Best Women's Player of the Year 2020 nominees
- The Best Women's Goalkeeper of the Year 2020 nominees
- The Best Women's Coach of the Year 2020 nominees
- Puskas Award 2020 nominees
When does The Best 2020 awards ceremony take place?
This year's FIFA's The Best awards ceremony will be held on Thursday December 17, 2020.
It will be a virtual event only, due to the public health measures that are in place across the world to suppress the spread of Covid-19.
As well as The Best Men's and Women's player and coach awards, the winner of the Puskas Award for best goal will also be crowned.
The FIFPro World 11 (Men's and Women's) will be revealed too, as will the winners of the FIFA Fair Play Award and the FIFA Fan Award.
The nominees for the categories can be seen below.
Voting is open to the public until midnight on Wednesday December 9, with the three finalists in each category set to be confirmed on Friday December 11.
The Best Men's Player of the Year 2020 nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|National team
|Thiago Alcantara
|Bayern Munich / Liverpool
|Spain
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|Belgium
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|Poland
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|Senegal
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|France
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|Argentina
|Neymar
|PSG
|Brazil
|Sergio Ramos
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Juventus
|Portugal
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Egypt
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|Netherlands
The Best Men's Goalkeeper of the Year 2020 nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|National team
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|Brazil
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|Belgium
|Keylor Navas
|PSG
|Costa Rica
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|Slovenia
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|Germany
The Best Men's Coach of the Year 2020 nominees
|Player
|Team(s)
|Nationality
|Marcelo Bielsa
|Leeds United
|Argentina
|Hans-Dieter Flick
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|Jurgen Klopp
|Liverpool
|Germany
|Julen Lopetegui
|Sevilla
|Spain
|Zinedine Zidane
|Real Madrid
|France
The Best Women's Player of the Year 2020 nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|National team
|Lucy Bronze
|Lyon / Manchester City
|England
|Delphine Cascarino
|Lyon
|France
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Barcelona
|Norway
|Pernille Harder
|Wolfsburg / Chelsea
|Denmark
|Jennifer Hermoso
|Barcelona
|Spain
|So-yun Ji
|Chelsea
|South Korea
|Sam Kerr
|Chelsea
|Australia
|Saki Kumagai
|Lyon
|Japan
|Dszenifer Maroszan
|Lyon
|Germany
|Vivianne Miedema
|Arsenal
|Netherlands
|Wendie Renard
|Lyon
|France
The Best Women's Goalkeeper of the Year 2020 nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|National team
|Ann-Katrin Berger
|Chelsea
|Germany
|Sarah Bouhaddi
|Lyon
|France
|Christiane Endler
|PSG
|Chile
|Hedvig Lindahl
|Wolfsburg / Atletico Madrid
|Sweden
|Alyssa Naeher
|Chicago Red Stars
|USA
|Ellie Roebuck
|Manchester City
|England
The Best Women's Coach of the Year 2020 nominees
|Player
|Team(s)
|Nationality
|Lluis Cortes
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Rita Guarino
|Juventus
|Italy
|Emma Hayes
|Chelsea
|England
|Stephan Lerch
|Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Hege Riise
|Kvinner
|Norway
|Jean-Luc Vasseur
|Lyon
|France
|Sarina Wiegman
|Netherlands
|Netherlands
Puskas Award 2020 nominees
|Nominee
|Goal
|Video link
|Shirley Cruz
|for Costa Rica vs Panama (Jan 28, 2020)
|Click here to watch
|Giorgian De Arrascaeta
|for Flamengo vs Ceara (Aug 25, 2019
|Click here to watch
|Jordan Flores
|for Dundalk vs Shamrock Rovers (Feb 28, 2020)
|Click here to watch
|Andre-Pierre Gignac
|for Tigres vs Pumas (Mar 1, 2020)
|Click here to watch
|Sophie Ingle
|for Chelsea vs Arsenal (Jan 19, 2020)
|Click here to watch
|Zlatko Junuzovic
|for Red Bull Salzburg vs Rapid Wien (Jun 24, 2020)
|Click here to watch
|Hlompho Kekana
|for Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City (Aug 20, 2019)
|Click here to watch
|Leonel Quinonez
|for Macara vs Universidad Catolica (Aug 19, 2019)
|Click here to watch
|Heung-min Son
|for Tottenham vs Burnley (Dec 7, 2019)
|Click here to watch
|Luis Suarez
|for Barcelona vs Mallorca (Dec 7, 2019)
|Click here to watch
|Caroline Weir
|for Man City vs Man Utd (Sep 7, 2019
|Click here to watch