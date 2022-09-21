FIFA23: Which African teams, clubs are on FIFA?

Which continental should fans expect in the upcoming edition of FIFA console game?

The next FIFA video game - FIFA23 - is not far from hitting the shelves and gamers across the world cannot wait to get their hands on it. However, how many African teams will be represented in this one?

GOAL examines them.

Senegal

African sides were unavailable in FIFA22 because of licensing issues, however, with FIFA23 having the rights to a World Cup mode, this means that we’re getting the return of the African nations who have qualified for the World Cup in Qatar.

Apart from the fact that they are reigning African champions, the Lions of Terenga will be in FIFA23.

Blessed with a talented squad, it would be fun seeing the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy and Idrissa Gueye in this one.

Morocco

The North African side known for their five-star skillers are back in FIFA23 having in mind that they would be featuring in Qatar '22.

Stars to watch out for in the Atlas Lions squad are Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech, PSG’s Achraf Hakimi, Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui and Sevilla goalkeeper Bono.

Ghana

Despite their unimpressive showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the Black Stars qualified for the global football showpiece at the expense of Nigeria.

They were Africa’s last team standing at the South Africa 2010 World Cup. Stars to watch out for on the West African side are Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams and the Ayew Brothers.

Cameroon

Talk about physicality, the Indomitable Lions boast strong players. Expect Inter Milan goalie Andre Onana, Vincente Aboubakar and France-based Karl Toko-Ekambi to feature prominently.

Tunisia

Ranked as the third-best team in Africa, the Carthage Eagles are famous for their European flair and they are the last African team expected to grace FIFA 23.

Among the players to give you value for money are Birmingham City’s Hannibal Mejbri, Luzern’s Mohamed Drager and captain Youssef Msakni of Al Arabi.



Mamelodi Sundowns

In the wake of their historic partnership with EA Sports, Mamelodi Sundowns will be the only African club in the latest edition of FIFA video game title.

As an ambitious family-rooted club that aspires to be the biggest African football team in the world, the announcement served as further recognition of the reigning South African champions’ ever-increasing global appeal.