Fifa World Ranking: Ghana finish 2019 in Top 50

The Black Stars saw no movement on the latest edition of the global order but will be delighted with a better finish than 2018

are confirmed to end the year 2019 among the top 50 male national football teams in the world.

Having broken into the top 50 in the November's edition of the Fifa World Ranking, sitting 47th, the Black Stars remained unchanged in the latest release announced for the month of December on Thursday.

There was also no alteration to their total accumulated points.

Placed 51st in December last year, Ghana now find themselves between (46) and (48).

In November, the Black Stars broke into the top 50 for the first time in four months.

Their last match action remains a 2-0 home win over and a 1-0 away victory over Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers last month.

On the continental ranking, Ghana still hold sixth position reached in November, ahead of (51), (53), Mali (56) and (56) in the top 10.

(20), (27), (31), African champions (35) and (43) are the top six nations.

On the world table, there was no change among the top 39 as , , , and maintain their places from first to fifth in that order.

, , , and continue in that order from sixth to 10th.

The next edition of the rankings will be published on February 20, 2020.