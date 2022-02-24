Fifa suspends Kenya and Zimbabwe over government interference

World football governing body Fifa has suspended Kenya and Zimbabwe, president Giani Infantino has confirmed.

At a press conference held on Thursday, Infantino confirmed the development. Kenya's Ministry of Sports - under Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed -suspended the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in November 2021 and appointed a caretaker committee that took charge of soccer activities in the country.

In Zimbabwe, the country's federation was suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) in November 2021 also. While the government-appointed commission disbanded Zifa, it cited some of the reasons, including alleged sexual harassment of female referees by technical staff and allegations of fraud, as the basis of their action.

"We had to suspend two of our members; Kenya and Zimbabwe, both for government interference in the activities of football associations. The associations are suspended with immediate effect," Infantino said.

"They know what needs to be done for them to be readmitted or for their suspensions to be lifted."

