FIFA reject Chelsea's bid to freeze two-window transfer ban

An update has been offered on the Blues' player registration embargo, with it revealed that the process will not be delayed while an appeal is heard

's two-window transfer ban will not be delayed while their appeal is heard, FIFA has confirmed.

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee sanctioned Chelsea in relation to 29 cases where the club were found to have breached regulations relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

Chelsea immediately said they "categorically refute" FIFA's claims and signalled they would appeal against the decision.

Confirmation an appeal had been filed was made this week and FIFA signalled the ban preventing Chelsea from registering players for two windows will still stand while the appeal is heard.

"We can confirm that the chairman of the FIFA Appeal Committee has rejected the application for provisional measures filed by Chelsea in relation to the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee," a spokesperson told Omnisport in a statement on Friday.

were given a similar transfer ban in 2014 but the LaLiga club made an appeal that pushed the punishment into the following year.

They signed Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Jeremy Mathieu, Claudio Bravo and Marc-Andre ter Stegen before the ban came into effect.

But unless FIFA comes to a verdict on Chelsea's appeal before the start of the 2019-20 season, the club will be unable to register any new signings in the next window.

Chelsea could also take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Blues had initially responded to the accusations levelled against them by saying: “Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and will therefore be appealing the decision.

Article continues below

“The club wishes to emphasise that it respects the important work undertaken by FIFA in relation to the protection of minors and has fully cooperated with FIFA throughout its investigation.

“Initially, Chelsea FC was charged under Articles 19.1 and 19.3 in relation to 92 players. We welcome the fact that FIFA has accepted that there was no breach in relation to 63 of these players, but the club is extremely disappointed that FIFA has not accepted the club’s submissions in relation to the remaining 29 players.

“Chelsea FC acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and will shortly be submitting its appeal to FIFA.”