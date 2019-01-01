FIFA Rankings: India move down two places to 103
Comments()
AIFF Media
India have dropped by two places in the July 2019 edition of the FIFA Rankings released on Thursday to be ranked 103.
The Indian national team were last in action in the Intercontinental Cup 2019 in July where Igor Stimac's side lost 4-2 against Tajikistan (119) and 5-2 against DPR Korea (118) before registering a 1-1 draw against Syria (87).
The Blue Tigers have been drawn in Group E alongside Qatar (62), Oman (87), Afghanistan (149) and Bangladesh (182) in the second round of the joint preliminary qualifiers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup.