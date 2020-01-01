FIFA Rankings: India remain 108th amid Covid-19 battle

The Blue Tigers were initially due for action in March 2020...

's FIFA Ranking of 108 in the latest release on Thursday is the same since November 2019.

With Igor Stimac's men not in action in the calendar year 2020, their ranking had not seen any change in the last two releases (December 2019 and February 2020).

The Indian national team, before their fixtures in the second-round 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC joint qualifiers were announced to be indefinitely postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, were to host (55th) on March 26th before facing Bangladesh (187th) and Afghanistan (149th) in June.

With all countries baring South Sudan's ranking of 168 (up 1, now tied with Bermuda) seeing a change, international fixtures world over, may it be FIFA World Cup qualifiers or any other major tournaments, currently stand postponed. The scheduling for competitions such as the Olympic Football Tournament, CONMEBOL Copa America and UEFA EURO have also been sent back to the drawing board.

continues to lead the world charts at the summit, with and occupying the second and third spots respectively.