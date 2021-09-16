FIFA Rankings: India drop by two places to be ranked 107th

Igor Stimac's men won one of the two international friendlies against Nepal in September

The Indian national football team are ranked 107th in the world in the latest FIFA men's rankings released on Thursday.

The Blue Tigers remained unbeaten in their two international friendlies against Nepal at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, having held to a 1-1 draw in the first tie and picking a 2-1 win in the second game as they prepare for the 2021 SAFF Championship where also they are set to meet Nepal in the group stage.

Besides Nepal, who remain on the 168th spot, India's other SAFF Cup group rivals in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and host Maldives are ranked 189th (-1), 205th and 158th respectively.

Among the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) teams, Iran (22, +4) have switched places with Japan (26, -2) at the summit.

Globally, Belgium stay put at top, followed by Brazil. England (3, +1) and Portugal (7, +1) have traded places with France and Spain in the top 10.