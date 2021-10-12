Fifa lifts suspension of Chadian Football Association

The football ruling body had clamped down on the African country until further notice due to government interference

Fifa has lifted the ban placed on Chad, a decision taken by the Bureau of the Fifa Council.

The African country was suspended indefinitely in April owing to government intrusion – a decision that saw Les Sao disqualified from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification race.

In December 2020, Fifa had disregarded a request from the country’s Ministry of Sports to dissolve the Chadian Football Federation.



On March 10, the Minister for Youth and Sports released a statement to prevent the FTFA from performing its obligatory duties due to a reported dispute between both parties.

“The Bureau of the Fifa Council decided to suspend the Chadian Football Association (FTFA) with immediate effect due to government interference,” a statement from the Fifa website read.

“The suspension was prompted by the recent decisions of Chadian government authorities to permanently withdraw the powers delegated to the FTFA, establish a national committee for the temporary management of football and seize control of the FTFA’s premises.

“The suspension will be lifted once the relevant government decisions have been repealed and the FTFA and its management, led by president Moctar Mahamoud Hamid, have confirmed to Fifa that the FTFA premises are again under its control.”

Nevertheless, this verdict has been revoked on Tuesday as the Chadian government authorities have reinstated the powers delegated to the FTFA and also reverted their decision to establish a national committee for the temporary management of football.

“After taking note that the Chadian government authorities have reinstated the powers delegated to the Chadian FA (FTFA) and repealed their decision to establish a national committee for the temporary management of football, as well as that the FTFA’s premises are once again under the control of President Moctar Mahamoud, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension of the FTFA with immediate effect,” a statement from Fifa website read.

“Following the lifting of the suspension, a joint FIFA-CAF mission will be deployed to N’Djamena without delay in order to follow up on the ongoing discussions with the FTFA and the Chadian government.”

With this, Chad will be eligible to take part in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.