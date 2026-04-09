FIFA draws criticism with sudden change regarding the 2026 World Cup

The Athletic reports that FIFA has misled fans who have already bought tickets for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, suddenly changing seat allocations after purchase.

As usual, FIFA divided World Cup tickets into three categories: Category 3, the cheapest seats located high up in the stands; Category 2, mid-level seats; and Category 1, pitch-side seats that command the highest price.





Yet FIFA has now reassigned seats for fans who paid thousands of euros for Category 1 tickets, shifting front-row buyers several rows back.

This move coincides with a fresh sales window for front-row Category 1 seats, leaving original purchasers feeling misled and now relegated to less prime positions.

The Athletic says it has received dozens of emails from fans who feel cheated, and claims that FIFA’s original seating plans were incomplete.