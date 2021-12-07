Fifa bans Sofapaka from signing players until Ghanaian Nana Ameyaw is paid

Financially crippled Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Sofapaka FC have been dealt a massive blow after Fifa banned them from signing new players until they clear their dues with Ghanaian striker Jedinak Nana Ameyaw.

Batoto ba Mungu released the West African at the beginning of the year alongside Jacobs Faina, defender Bryson Juma, who was signed in November from second-tier Soy United, midfielders David Simiyu and Collins Wakhungu, goalkeeper Isaiah Wakasala, and Nigerian striker Michael Karamor.

The players were released by the 2009 league champions for what was described as 'continued dismal performances.'

How much is Nana owed?

By the time of his release, the striker had remained with a one-year contract with the Nairobi-based team.

The player is asking for $12,000, which is close to Ksh. 1.4 million, as well as an extra $1,000, approximately Ksh. 112000 for legal costs. Until the amount is paid, the club will not be allowed to sign new players.

The FKF has been ordered to implement a domestic ban as well, meaning Batoto ba Mungu cannot bring on board local-based players as well.



Meanwhile, club president Elly Kalekwa has insisted they will clear the debts soon to get a clearance to get new players.

"We have every intention of paying the money very soon, it's just we have had problems with funding," the Congolese businessman told BBC Sport Africa.

Gor Mahia, Wazito and AFC Leopards are other teams that have been banned, recently, from signing new players after dismissing former players. But their bans were lifted after eventually paying the debt owed.

Sofapaka have been struggling for consistency on the field in the FKF Premier League this season.

They are currently placed 10th on the table with as many points from the seven matches they have played. Ken Odhiambo's team have won three games, lost as many and drawn one.

The former champions have scored eight goals and conceded six and on Wednesday they will be hosting Wazito at Wundanyi Stadium in their next fixture.