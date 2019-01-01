FIFA and Qatar announce joint venture to deliver 2022 FIFA World Cup

FIFA will work in close co-ordination with Qatar to streamline the operational delivery of the FIFA World Cup

In line with the FIFA 2.0 vision and its objective to create an innovative model that streamlines the operational delivery of the World Cup, the creation of a joint venture that will be responsible for key aspects of the 2022 edition was announced in Doha on Tuesday. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC is a limited liability company incorporated by FIFA, which holds 51 per cent of the shares, and the Qatar 2022 Local Organising Committee, which holds 49 per cent, at the Qatar Financial Centre.

"Today we take a major step in the organisation of the biggest single-sport event in the world," said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, who is part of the nine-member management board that met for the first time.

"Created in accordance with the FIFA President’s vision and together with our Qatari counterparts, the joint venture aims to reorganise the way we work at the operational front and avoid inefficiencies. I am convinced that this new approach to planning, delivery and legacy, always hand in hand with our colleagues based in Qatar, will help to ensure that the World Cup continues to be the most eagerly awaited event by billions of fans worldwide."

The management board comprises of FIFA’s two Deputy Secretaries General, Zvonimir Boban and Alasdair Bell, FIFA’s Chief Tournaments & Events Officer, Colin Smith, and FIFA’s Chief Legal Officer, Emilio Garcia Silvero , as well as the LLC Chairman, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, LLC CEO, Nasser Al-Khater, the QFA Vice President Saoud Al-Mohannadi and the Chairman of the Operational Office and Vice Chairman of the Technical Operational Office of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), Eng. Yasir Al Jamal.

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, said: “The formation of this new joint venture comes at a strategically important time on Qatar’s World Cup project, as we shift our focus from delivering stadiums, training pitches and the transportation required for 2022, to fan and player experience and event operations.

"I am confident that the combination of FIFA’s extensive tournament experience, and our own tactical experience and the nine years’ hard work already invested in the project, will ensure that the first FIFA World Cup in the Arab world is one of the best ever."

Besides Al Thawadi, who is also the Secretary General of the SC, FIFA’s Chief Tournaments & Events Officer Colin Smith has been named as Managing Director of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC. Nasser Al Khater, Chief of Tournament Readiness & Experience Group of the SC, will take up the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position in the joint venture.

Nasser Al Khater added: "Qatar’s World Cup project is entering its final phase and we’re all very pleased to launch this new organisation and collectively develop the best possible operational plans for 2022.