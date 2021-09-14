FIFA 22 ratings: Ronaldo, Kane and De Bruyne headline Premier League's best players

The trio of stars are among the top players in this year's edition of the EA Sports game

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne headline the Best XI of Premier League players in this year's iteration of EA Sports' FIFA.

EA released the ratings for the Premier League's top 11 players for FIFA 22, with Ronaldo and De Bruyne the top rated at 91 overall.

They're followed closely by Kane, who is joined by Chelsea star N'Golo Kante as the league's only two 90-rated players.

The Premier League Best XI

The four players mentioned above are obviously included in the Premier League's Best XI, with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah joining Kane and Ronaldo in the attack with an 89 rating.

Also in the team is Kane's Tottenham team-mate Heung-ming Son, who also checks in at 89.

Ronaldo's Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes joins De Bruyne and Kante among the midfield options with the Portuguese playmaker earning an 88 rating.

The defence, meanwhile, is made up of a trio of Liverpool stars with Andy Robertson (87), Virgil van Dijk (89) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (87) included.

In goal is Ederson, with the Manchester City goalkeeper earning an 89 rating after helping guide the club to the Premier League title last season.

The rest of the top 20

EA also announced the rest of the Premier League's top 20, with Liverpool stars Alisson and Sadio Mane both earning an 89 rating.

Romelu Lukaku and Raheem Sterling have been rated as 88s while Sterling's team-mate, Ruben Dias, earned an 87 rating after emerging as one of the league's best defenders last season.

Article continues below

Manchester United newcomer Jadon Sancho is also rated as an 87 after joining from Borussia Dortmund, as is his new team-mate Paul Pogba and Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Rounding out the top 20 is Joao Cancelo, who has seen his rating boosted to an 86 this season.

When does FIFA 22 come out?

This year's edition of FIFA is set to be released on October 1 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Further reading