FIFA 22 ratings: Aubameyang, Partey, Saka & Arsenal's best players revealed

EA Sports have released the player ratings for the latest FIFA launch in October, and here are the Gunners' player ratings

The 2020-21 season was another disappointing one for Arsenal, but if there was a positive to take away, it was the influx of youth players moving up to the first-team set-up at the Emirates.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe have risen through the ranks, joining stars like Pierre Emerick-Auabameyang, Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette as gold cards in FIFA 22's version of Ultimate Team.

So, what are the Gunners stars' player ratings in FIFA 22? Ahead of the game's release on October 1, Goal has everything you need to know about how the players have been scored.

Arsenal FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ST 85 Bernd Leno GK 83 Thomas Partey CM 83 Alexandre Lacazette ST 82 Martin Odegaard CAM 82 Nicolas Pepe RM 81 Bukayo Saka RM 80 Kieran Tierney LB 80 Granit Xhaka CDM 79 Gabriel CB 79 Mohamed Elneny CDM 77 Rob Holding CB 77 Cedric Soares RB 76 Pablo Mari CB 76 Ben White CB 76 Emile Smith Rowe CAM 76 Gabriel Martinelli LM 76 Calum Chambers RB 75 Sead Kolasinac LB 75 Ainsley Maitland-Niles CDM 75 Takehiro Tomiyasu CM 75 Aaron Ramsdale GK 74 Eddie Nketiah ST 74 Albert Lokonga CM 73 Nuno Tavares LB 70

Aubemeyang is, unsurprisingly, Arsenal's highest-rated player, as the pacey forward checks in with an 85-rated card.

Article continues below

Just behind him is the duo of Bernd Leno and Partey at 83, while Lacazette and Martin Odegaard bag 82s after the latter completed a permanent move to the club this summer.

Saka, one of the club's young stars, has been awarded an 80-rated card, while Martinelli and Smith Rowe both check in at 76. Ainsley Maitland-Niles, meanwhile, is a 75 with big summer signing Ben White earning a 76-rated card.