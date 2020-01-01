FIFA 21

FIFA 21 wingers: Who are the best-rated RW, LW, RM and LM players on the game?

When the space opens up down the wings, these are the players you want to receive the ball in the game

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been named the best winger in EA Sports' FIFA 21 video game.

Ahead of the release of the new version in October, the 33-year-old retains the honour from FIFA 20 - despite dropping in overall rating from 94 to 93.

Neymar has again been named in second position, but the Paris Saint-Germain attacker has also taken a hit in his overall score, with it falling one point to 91.

    Emphasising the potency of Liverpool's attack, Reds duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are both equal third with a score of 90 - retaining their ratings from FIFA 20.

    After a struggling debut season at Real Madrid, Eden Hazard has dropped from third in the last FIFA game to equal-fifth, with his overall rating being chopped by a whopping three points to 88.

    Joining Hazard in fifth is Manchester City flyer Raheem Sterling, while four stars - PSG's Angel Di Maria, Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Man City's Bernardo Silva - are ranked equal-seventh on 87.

    Five players are ranked equal-11th with a score of 85, including Bayern duo Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, Man City's Riyad Mahrez, Man Utd's Marcus Rashford and Lazio's Lorenzo Insigne.

    Rounding out the top 20 is five players with an overall rating of 84 - Benfica's Pizzi, Bayern forward Kingsley Coman, Dortmund wide man Raphael Guerreiro, Real Soceidad winger Mikel Oyarzabal and Napoli attacker Jose Callejon.

    Best wingers (LM, LW ,RM, RW) on FIFA 21

    Player Club Position Overall rating
    Lionel Messi Barcelona RW 93
    Neymar PSG LW 91
    Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW 90
    Sadio Mane Liverpool LW 90
    Eden Hazard Real Madrid LW 88
    Raheem Sterling Manchester City LW 88
    Angel Di Maria PSG RW 87
    Jadon Sancho Dortmund RM 87
    Son Heung-min Tottenham LM 87
    Bernardo Silva Manchester City RW 87
    Serge Gnabry Bayern RM 85
    Riyad Mahrez Manchester City RW 85
    Lorenzo Insigne Lazio LW 85
    Marcus Rashford Manchester United LM 85
    Leroy Sane Bayern LM 85
    Pizzi Benfica RM 84
    Raphael Guerreiro Dortmund LM 84
    Mikel Oyarzabal Real Sociedad LW 84
    Kingsley Coman Bayern LM 84
    Jose Callejon Napoli RM 84

