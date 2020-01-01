FIFA 21: Why isn't there a free demo for the new game?

For the first time in decades, there will not be a demo for the new version of FIFA. Why has this happened?

For the first year in the video game's modern history, there will not be a demo for this year's edition of FIFA.

EA Sports confirmed that they will not release a demo for FIFA 21 as they look to focus on finishing the full game before its release date on October 9.

The developer announced the cancellation of the demo on September 21, with many fans expecting the trial version of the game to be released on that date.

Why isn't there a demo for FIFA 21?

Traditionally, the demo for the new FIFA game was released a few weeks before the official launch of the game to give hardcore fans a chance to dip into the new features and gameplay updates, while also enticing new fans to buy the full version after trying the demo.

Since the 1990s, EA Sports has released demo versions of the game, featuring a limited amount of teams and usually just kick-off mode to allow single matches. Recently, early sections of new features such as Volta or the Journey have been included in the demo to showcase the new updates.

However, this year, there will be no demo for FIFA 21, with EA Sports releasing a statement saying they were focusing on improving the game ahead of its initial release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and later on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

"We aren't releasing a demo for FIFA 21," the statement began.

"Instead we've made the decision to focus our development team's time on delivering the best full game experience for current & next-gen consoles.

"We look forward to EA PLAY members jumping in 10 days from now and launching the game October 9."

The release date of FIFA 21 has already been pushed back from its usual September slot to October due to delays caused by the coronavirus.

It is believed that similar delays are responsible for the cancellation of FIFA 21's demo, with the developers keen to ensure the game is ready ahead of the October 9 release date.

Can I play FIFA 21 before its release date?

FIFA 21 is officially released on October 9, but is available to play before that date through EA Play, Origin Access or if the Champions Edition or Ultimate Edition have been pre-ordered.

Members of EA Play or Origin Access on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can download and play a full version of the game for a maximum of 10 hours from October 1 to October 9.

Anyone who has pre-ordered the Champions Edition or Ultimate Edition of FIFA 21 will be able to download and play the game in full, with no time restriction, from October 6.