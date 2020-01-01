FIFA 21 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game, reveal date

EA have released the latest soundtrack to accompany gamers on their FIFA 21 experience, which includes an exciting mix of new music

The new soundtrack to accompany FIFA 21 has been released and, true to previous editions, this year's playlist incorporates a wide-ranging mix of musicians hailing from all over the globe - transcending genres that range from alternative to hip-hop and pop.

Goal takes a look at which musicians and bands appear in FIFA 21, which is released on October 9.

When was the FIFA 21 soundtrack announced?

What songs are on the FIFA 21 soundtrack?

The complete FIFA 21 soundtrack was made available to listen to on Spotify, Apple and Deezer fromSome of the musicians who feature on the FIFA 21 soundtrack include the likes of Tame Impala, Dua Lipa, LA Priest and Glass Animals.

The selection of songs reflect the tendency for FIFA soundtracks to champion fresh, eclectic talents from international waters.

You can see the complete soundtrack below.

Artist Song Country 070 Shake Morrow USA Aitch MICE UK Alfie Templeman Wish I Was Younger UK Anitta, Myke Towers, Cardi B Me Gusta (with Cardi B & Myke Towers) /USA Biig Piig Don't Turn Around Buju Banton Unity Carlos Sadness, Bomba Estero Aloha / Celeste Stop This Flame UK Chloe Black Sacrifice De Lux Cool Up USA Domino Saints BUYA USA Dua Lipa, The Blessed Madonna Love Is Religion (The Blessed Madonna Remix) [Mixed] UK/USA Dylan Fraser Vipers UK Everything Is Recorded, Infinite Coles, BERWYN 01:32AM / WALK ALONE UK Fireboy DML Scatter Glass Animals Heat Waves UK ICEKIID ErruDumEllaHvad KAWALA Ticket To Ride UK LA Priest Beginning UK LARRY PINK THE HUMAN MIGHT DELETE LATER UK Leyma been a minute UK Louis The Child, EARTHGANG Big Love (with EARTHGANG) USA Madame Ghandhi Bad Habits USA Mike Sabath Good Energy USA Nia Wyn Who Asked You UK Nnena Work It Out Nigeria Oliver Malcolm Switched Up UK Oscar Lang Apple Juice UK 박혜진 Park Hye Jin Like this USA/ Royal Blood Trouble's Coming UK Steam Down, Afronaut Zu Etcetera USA Still Woozy Window USA Tame Impala Is It True Australia tha Supreme, Dani Faiv no14 - feat. Dani Faiv The Snuts That's All It Is UK Zaia SHADE USA

FIFA 21 Volta soundtrack

EA have curated two separate soundtracks for FIFA 21 - one for the game overall and one specifically for the new VOLTA mode.

The soundtrack for Volta is generally even more diverse and global than the one for FIFA 21, featuring sounds from musicians hailing across the United States, Brazil and more.

Artist Song Country Aitch MICE UK Alison Wonderland x QUIX TIME Australia Apollo Brown, Ro Spit 365 USA Bakermat Baiana BEAM 2X2 USA Big Gigantic, Felly St. Lucia USA Big Zuu, Eyez, Kamekaze, Capo Lee On Fire UK BLESSUS ELEPHANT USA Caleborate Only 4 Tha Real USA CHAII Lightswitch New Zealand Charli XCX anthems UK Che Lingo My Block UK CLIPZ, Ms Banks, Jaykae Again (feat. Ms Banks, Ms Dynamite & Jaykae) UK Daddy's Groove Borracho Italy Dave, Burna Boy Location (feat. Burna Boy) UK Dai Burger The Function USA Disclosure ENERGY USA Flume, Toro y Moi The Difference Australia/USA Hippie Sabotage Wrong Time USA Idris Elba, Kah-Lo Ballie (feat. Kah-Lo) UK/Nigeria Jaewynn 24 USA JAY1, JB Scofield Flex (feat. JB Scofield) UK Kah-Lo Exit SIgn Nigeria Kanine, P Money Point Em Up UK Koder Win UK Koffee, Govana Rapture (feat. Govana) - Remix Jamaica Lil Mosey Live This Wild UK Little Simz Offence UK Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris Hypnagogic (I Can't Wait) UK LP Giobbi, TT The Artist Jungle Queen USA Mac Miller Blue World USA Madame Gandhi Bad Habits USA Manga Saint Hilare Fools Gold UK NAYANA IZ How We Do UK Niko The Kid Dance Du Sol (Badapa) USA Nnena Work It Out Nigeria Oliver Heldens, Firebeatz Lift Me Up (feat. Carla Monroe) Netherlands Oliver Tree Bury Me Alive USA Onipa Fire UK The Prodigy Poison UK Quarantino Broken Love USA Rema, Rvssian Beamer (Bad Boys) Nigeria Reo Cragun Cuss You Out USA Saweetie Tap In USA Sia Little Man - Exemen Works Australia Soaky Siren M.I.A. USA Stay Flee Get Lizzy, Fredo, Young T & Bugsey Ay Caramba UK Stormzy, Aitch Pop Boy (feat. Aitch) UK Tkay Maidza Grasshopper Australia TrueMendous Hmmm UK Underworld Listen To Their No UK Yves V, Afrojack, Icona Pop We Got That Cool (feat. Afrojack & Icona Pop) /Netherlands/ Zaia SHADE USA

FIFA 20 soundtrack

The FIFA 20 soundtrack included tracks by a host of diverse international artists that dabbled between grime, indie rock and alternative, such as Another Sky, Skepta, Suzi Wu and Pixx.

The full FIFA 20 soundtrack is below.