FIFA 21 ratings: Messi, Ramos, Oblak & the best La Liga players

Spain's first division is filled with star this season and EA Sports has determined which players shine brightest

While no longer boasts Cristiano Ronaldo, it remains blessed by some of the most talented footballers in the world.

Ahead of the release of FIFA 21, EA Sports has revealed its ratings for the Spanish league's very best players with Lionel Messi once again coming out on top.

The star, who was initially hoping to be playing elsewhere this season, has been handed an overall rating of 93 with 95-rated dribbling and 92-rated shooting making him close to unstoppable in the final third.

goalkeeper Jan Oblak is La Liga's second best player with an overall rating of 91 - which also made him FIFA 21's highest rated shot-stopper.

Rounding out the podium is Barcelona's No.1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has claimed an overall rating of 90 and remains one of the game's best all-round keepers.

While no player cracked the top three, four Los Blancos representatives including Sergio Ramos, Casemiro, Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois have earned an overall rating of 89.

Incidentally, Zinedine Zidane's side have the most players in EA's La Liga list, with nine Real Madrid stars making the cut.

Eight players from Barcelona have also been included, Atletico Madrid has three, while and have one each.

If you're looking to form the best possible La Liga XI, EA suggests a line-up of: Oblak; Carvajal, Ramos, Pique, Alba; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Messi, Benzema, Hazard.

The best La Liga players in FIFA 21