FIFA 21 Closed beta: When does it launch & how to get access?

Certain lucky users will get a chance to play the latest version of the game before it is released worldwide in October

Ahead of the official worldwide release of FIFA 21 on October 6, a chosen few gamers will get their chances to road-test the new game ahead of the rest of the population.

Each year, EA Sports releases a beta version of the game to iron out any major and minor bugs before launching the game officially.

However, most people are not lucky enough to get a chance to play the Closed Beta as it is limited to a small number of users.

What is the FIFA 21 Closed Beta?

The FIFA 21 Closed Beta is an unfinished version of FIFA 21 that is released to a small number of gamers to help test the game and find any bugs in the code.

Gamers are invited to test specific game modes rather than the full game, with some people invited to test Career Mode and others FIFA Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs or VOLTA.

Although only particular game modes are available, these modes and the matches themselves include all the new features and gameplay improvements for FIFA 21.

The FIFA 21 Closed Beta is only available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The Beta is only available to gamers whose console is registered in the United Kingdom or United States.

How can I access the FIFA 21 Closed Beta?

Gamers who have registered their EA Account in the United Kingdom or United States and have opted in to receive emails from EA Sports are eligible to receive a download code for the FIFA 21 Closed Beta.

The lucky few are chosen at random to receive codes to download the Beta, with many gamers who have received codes in the past chosen again this year to download and test the game.

These Beta codes are restricted to individual users and consoles and thus cannot be traded to another account.

EA Sports has also expressly stated that codes cannot be sold or players could receive suspensions from playing the game.

Any progress made in the FIFA 21 Beta cannot be carried over to the full game when it launches in October. This includes Career Mode saves or anything earned in FIFA Ultimate Team.

When does the FIFA 21 Closed Beta launch?

The FIFA 21 Closed Beta emails were sent during August to lucky recipients in the United Kingdom and United States.

Anyone who has received a code can play the Beta from August 14 to September 1, 2020.

Each player has access to Kick-Off mode and any one of VOLTA, Career Mode, Pro Clubs or FIFA Ultimate Team.

Live streaming gameplay or any footage from the Closed Beta is against EA Sports rules and could result in punishment.