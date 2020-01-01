FIFA 21 Champions Edition: Price difference, features & comparison

There are three different editions of the EA Sports game available to buy, with certain perks available if you are willing to pay more

FIFA 21 will hit screens in October 2020 and avid gamers can already pre-order their copy online so that they will get their hands on it as soon as it drops.

EA Sports released a teaser trailer to give a glimpse of what's in store on the latest instalment of the franchise and we know that there will be three editions available to buy.

They are: standard, Champions and Ultimate.

What is the FIFA 21 Champions Edition?

The Champions Edition of FIFA 21 is a special version of the game that includes exclusive extras, such as Ultimate Team items.

It is one of three editions of FIFA 21, along with the standard edition and the Ultimate Edition.

The edition takes its name from the , with EA Sports acquiring the rights to UEFA competitions in 2018, from on.

While the basic game is the same across the three editions, each one has its own cover star and bespoke imagery.

How much does the FIFA 21 Champions Edition cost to buy?

FIFA 21 Champions Edition can be pre-ordered for £79.99 in the UK or $79.99 in the US.

Early Access subscribers can get it at a discounted price of £71.99 in the UK or $71.99 in the US - 10 per cent off.

The Champions Edition is £20 more expensive than the standard edition in the UK, which costs £59.99 and $20 dearer than the standard edition in the US, which costs $59.99.

When and how can I pre-order FIFA 21 Champions Edition?

You can pre-order the FIFA 21 Champions Edition right now.

Click on the relevant console for more details on pre-ordering.

What features does the FIFA 21 Champions Edition have?

If you purchase the Champions Edition of FIFA 21, you will receive the following perks:

Champions Edition features

Three days Early Access (play from October 6).

Up to 12 FUT 21 Rare Gold Packs (one per week for 12 weeks).

One Cover Star Loan FUT Item (for five FUT matches).

Career Mode Homegrown Talent (local youth prospect with world-class potential).

One FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick Item (Choose one of three player items for three FUT matches).

Special Edition FUT kits and stadium items.

In comparison to the offers available when you purchase the standard edition, the Champions Edition allows you to play the game a bit earlier - on October 6 instead of October 9.

It also includes more Rare Gold Packs (12 compared with three) for FUT, as well as Career Mode Homegrown Talent, which does not form part of the standard offer.

While the Champions Edition has more to it than the standard edition, it is not as comprehensive in its offering as the Ultimate Edition:

As well as offering a early access and FUT items, the Champions Edition also features a different cover star.

In FIFA 20, the Champions Edition cover star was Virgil van Dijk, who had helped win the Champions League in 2018-19.

It is likely that the FIFA 21 Champions Edition cover star will be drawn from the club that wins the 2019-20 Champions League.

How do the FIFA 21 editions compare?

Feature Standard Edition Champions Edition Ultimate Edition Early Access No Three days early access Three days early access FUT Packs Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs Career Mode Homegrown talent No Yes Yes Cover star loan item Yes Yes Yes FUT ambassador player pick Yes Yes Yes Special edition FUT kits & Stadium Items Yes Yes Yes Untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch Item No No Yes (pre-order by Aug 14)

You can see a breakdown of what each edition offers in the table above.