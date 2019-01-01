FIFA 20 Global Series: How it works, how to register online & how to qualify for the eWorld Cup

EA Sports has created a unique competitive scene for their football franchise, which gives players the chance to prove just how good they are

Over the past decade, FIFA has become a serious pastime for those with the skill to set them apart from the millions that play the game casually.

The rise of has seen FIFA carve out its own competitive arena with the Global Series a culmination of those efforts which sees the very best players battle it out each year.

Requiring both commitment and ability, the Global Series provides the chance for outstanding players to prove their FIFA skills and pocket some money along the way.

With FIFA 20 now released, the next edition of the series is ready to kick off.

How to register for FIFA 20 Global Series

If you are over 16 years of age, have a valid Xbox Gamertag/PSN ID and a Battlefy account, you can register for FIFA 20's Global Series here.

Country of residence is also something to be wary of with a number of African countries not yet deemed eligible. For this year's edition, players from , , and can now register with EA Sports eager to add more countries each year.

Registration windows for the FIFA 20 edition are between October 1-31 and January 16-31.

Once registered, getting on the Global Series then requires players to become FUT Champions Verified.

To earn such a status, players must claim 27 or more wins in a single weekend in FUT Champions Weekend League before February 3.

If you're able to do that, you'll then be eligible to appear on the Global Series Rankings and can receive invitations to play in online qualifier tournaments.

How does the FIFA 20 Global Series work?

A player's pathway to the FIFA eWorld Cup, the Global Series is all about performing consistently throughout a game's cycle and across a variety of competitive events.

Once qualified for the Global Series, players are able to battle it out across various competitions that offer both prize money and ranking points.

These points are the main goal of the Global Series as they contribute to a player's overall standing which will ultimately determine whether they are able to compete at the FIFA eWorld Cup.

The largest regular season events are the FUT Champions Cups with six to be held for FIFA 20 - three of which will take place in Bucharest. These events involve 32 players per platform fighting it out for a prize pool of €182,000 (£162,000/$200,000) and 2000 ranking points on offer for the overall winner.

Other notable events as part of the Global Series for FIFA 20 include: FIFA Majors, Licensed Qualifying Events, the eChampions League and ​eMA Trophy Tournaments.

These all offer a variety of ranking points and will often require players to navigate a series of online qualifiers to earn a spot.

How to qualify for the FIFA eWorld Cup

Qualification for the FIFA eWorld Cup is directly linked to the Global Series.

At the end of each season, the top 16 ranked players on PS4 and Xbox One will be invited to compete at the eWorld Cup.

This makes consistency in the Global Series key to securing a spot at the pinnacle of FIFA competitions.

What is the FIFA eWorld Cup?

The FIFA eWorld Cup was first held in 2004 and sees 32 of the best FIFA players every year battle it out across both PS4 and Xbox One.

Much like the real-world World Cup, the eWorld Cup format involves a group stage and knockout rounds leading up to a unique two-leg final involving the best player on PS4 and Xbox One.

The final involves two matches, one played on each console, to ensure neither player has an unfair advantage.

Mohammed Harkous, otherwise known as MoAuba, won the eWorld Cup in 2019 to become to first German player to win the event.

Prize money for the tournament has been increasing over time with MoAuba taking home €227,000 (£202,000/$250,000) for his victory on .

The eWorld Cup has been held in London for the past three years but has also previously taken place in , Munich and Amsterdam.