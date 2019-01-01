FIFA 20 career mode slammed for being 'unplayable'

EA Sports latest offering hasn't been well received by fans, who are fuming over glitches in career mode

Within 24 hours of FIFA 20's release, the hashtag 'Fix Career Mode' began trending on Twitter as football fans got fired up over what was being offered.

A long-neglected part of the FIFA experience, the mode allows users to pursue careers as either players or managers with desired clubs.

Ahead of its release, hopes were high EA Sports would give career mode in FIFA 20 some much needed attention but early signs are far from promising.

In fact, some players are demanding refunds as they take to social media with a catalogue of complaints that include: unrealistic starting sides, painful press conferences and bizarre fixtures.

Following the social media barrage, EA Sports have been quick to reply and have promised an update is on its way.

FIFA 20's Global Franchise Lead, Corey Andress, taking to Twitter to personally respond to fan complaints.

While eager to ensure feedback is taken on board, he admitted fixes to career mode won't happen as quickly as many will be hoping for.

"Wanted to take a few minutes and address some of the concerns regarding career mode, some of the action being taken internally and also speak on why some fixes take more time than others," Andress wrote on Twitter.

"First off, definitely want to acknowledge the feedback and we’ve been tracking a lot of the posts and initial complaints on various platforms.

"Let me say that the team is aware and prioritizing fixes for this area and have been successful in identifying some of the issues. In terms of an ETA or exact changes, I can’t provide that yet, but also want to be transparent and say it won’t be immediate. Being that Career Mode is client-based (offline), we need to patch. Patches take time as fixes have to be identified, fixed, tested and then certified by first-party. Our first patch is on the way and locked, so likely we’ve missed the ability to put CM fixes in that patch.

"I am fully aware that that is not what you want to hear, but I also don’t want to leave you without answers on this one. We are continuing to prioritise and push these issues with urgency, so hopefully we’ll have more to share soon."

