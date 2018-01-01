FIFA 19 Ultimate Team of the Week: Messi, Griezmann, and Jesus lead star-studded squad

There are plenty of options in attack while two strong defensive midfielders are also included in the group

As we march towards Christmas, EA Sports have released a star-studded Team of the Week to go with the ongoing Futmas promotion in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team.

Lionel Messi, Gabriel Jesus and Antoine Griezmann headline the squad, which featured plenty of highly-coveted firepower atop the field.

The team is also stacked with two of the game's top defensive midfield players as Axel Witsel and Fabinho offer strong options in the Bundesliga and Premier League, respectively.

If wingers are more your depth, look to the pace of Nicholas Pepe or the skill of Hakim Ziyech, while Kenny Tete offers another right back option in Ligue 1.

The more coveted defensive option, though, will be Joshua Kimmich, who boasts one of the more technically skilled right back cards in the game.

Headlining the bench is a hero card for Club America's Edson Alvarez while Giovanni Simeone, Danny Ings and Alfred Duncan all earn their own Team of the Week cards.

See the full squad below...

STARTING XI