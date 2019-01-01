FIFA 19: Pogba, Lozano & Dembele chosen as FUT Headliners
EA Sports have announced the release of the FUT19 Headliner event based on the a player’s exceptional run of form.
The Headliner card updates dynamically to be one form level higher than their last qualifying performance – such as with their Team of the Week, Man of the Match or Team of the Group Stage item.
Whenever a new update for the player is provided, the Headliner will also be updated as well ensuring it always stays one form level above the corresponding event item.
In order to be a Headliner, a player must be on an “exceptional run of form” thus far, as well as having at least one performance based in-form event this season. The player also cannot have a dynamic item, TOTY item or a base item at 90 or above in FUT19.
A pair of Manchester United stars feature in this group as Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have both found themselves revitalised under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
But they aren't alone among the Premier League standouts who make the list, as Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Tottenham's Son Heung-min also have been named as FUT19 Headliners.
So too have been Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, along with Mexico and PSV rising star Hirving Lozano.
West Ham attacker Marko Arnautovic has also been released as a Headliner, with his special edition card available as an untradeable item in Squad Building Challenges.
STARTING XI
GK Yann Sommer - Borussia Monchengladbach
LB Alex Sandro - Juventus
CB Marquinhos - PSG
RWB Kenny Lala - Strasbourg
CM Paul Pogba - Manchester United
RM Hakim Ziyech - Ajax
LW Leroy Sane - Manchester City
RM Nicolas Pepe - Lille
CAM Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund
ST Timo Werner - RB Leipzig
ST Heung-Min Son - Tottenham
RESERVES
CB Lucas Hernandez - Atletico Madrid
CB Milan Skriniar - Inter
CM Pablo Sarabia - Sevilla
LW Ousmane Dembele - Barcelona
RW Suso - AC Milan
RW Hirving Lozano - PSV
ST Duvan Zapata - Atalanta
ST Marcus Rashford - Manchester United