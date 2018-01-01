FIFA 19 overtakes Smash Bros Ultimate in the last UK games chart before Christmas

FIFA 19 sales have shot up by 30% from last week in the UK physical sales charts but Red Dead Redemption has taken the top spot.

FIFA 19 sales in the United Kingdom continue to soar as the EA Sports game moved back up in this week's physical sales charts with only Rockstar's behemoth Read Dead Redemption 2 above it.

Read Dead held the top spot last week and further cemented its spot with an additional 19 per cent spike in sales this week.

However, FIFA was able to weather the cowboy game during its release as the football game remains the fastest selling game in the UK this year.

The football game has been out for nearly three months now but sales have barely slowed down in the run-up to Christmas.

In fact, thanks to those late Christmas shoppers, FIFA 19 sales are up by 30% from last week - taking it above Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Spider-Man and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

CoD Black Ops 4 benefitted from a £10 price drop this week but that was only good enough to move the Treyarch game into third place.

Smash Bros Ultimate, meanwhile, continues to sell well - in fact not only it is the fastest selling game in the franchise's history but it was also the fastest selling game on Nintendo Switch this year.

The Nintendo phenomenon shot up to first in the charts but has taken a significant drop down to fourth. However, the game's sales have only dropped by 52% which is still fairly impressive post-release.

This year, the Nintendo Switch became the fastest selling console of this generation, beating both the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4. However, FIFA 19 has the advantage over the likes of Smash Bros and Mario Kart as it is available on all three platforms.

With the popularity of football in the UK and FIFA's continuing domination over Konami rival Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, it is no surprise that the game is so high up in the charts.

EA securing the Champions League rights was a huge deal for the latest game in the franchise and the licensing rights of every Premier League club complete with all 20 clubs' players, kits and stadiums just adds extra appeal to the British audience.