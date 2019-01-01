FICCI GOAL 2019: Indian football's potential to attract investment to be broached

The convention on Indian football will see discussion on various topics by key stakeholders...

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FICCI) convention on the business of football in - GOAL 2019 - is all set for its sixth edition on March 26th and 27th at Federation House, Tansen Marg, New Delhi.

With ’s largest international convention on the business of football set to be graced by the bigwigs of Indian football, important topics related to the subject are set to be discussed and hopefully addressed.

Planned sessions for discussion include the regional & national impact of (ISL) on the Indian football scenario, future of football broadcasting in India, the various avenues of sponsorship and foreign investment in Indian football.

Indian football has seen a rise in prominence in the last five years in terms of the stature of domestic leagues and the level of the national football team. There is also greater interest in the game among fans as well.

In such a scenario, there are also a concerns regarding how to take the game forward on an upward trajectory. Will foreign and domestic investors be willing to invest in the game, thereby raising the profile of the same?

What should the stakeholders do to ensure to ensure a conducive environment that will help investors get return from their investments?

These are some of the questions that will be addressed at FICCI GOAL 2019 by some of the experts of the game.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) Senior Vice President Subrata Dutta is one of the panelists who will lead the discussion. Subrata Kumar Nag (Group CEO & Executive Director - Quess Corp), Sameer Mehta (Country Head – Marketing, Soccer India) are some of the leading lights who will be part of the discussion.

What are you waiting for? Have you registered yet for FICCI GOAL 2019?