Fianoo: There was fear independent league could be more powerful than Ghana FA

The league clubs association chief shares his thoughts on the West African’s quest to run an independent championship

League Clubs Association president Cudjoe Fianoo has accused the former administrations of the Football Association (GFA) of sabotaging the nation's dream to run an autonomous league.

After several years of flirting with the idea, the football's governing body announced last week it has commenced plans to make the championship independent.

The current GFA administration - led by Kurt Okraku - only took over the office in October last year, replacing the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led regime.

''The idea of the Ghana Premier League to be autonomous started some years ago but has been fruitless. The autonomous issue has been there for a while now,'' Fianoo told Fox FM.

''The delay of the league going autonomous is because the previous administration feared the body to manage it will be more powerful than the GFA.

''The league may be more attractive than matches of the National Teams which they do not want it that way. How many local players are in the Black Stars?''

Ghana intends to follow the likes of and to run an autonomous league.

In Africa, is among the notable examples.

''We need to take a look at our circumstances first,'' Fianoo added.

''We should not say some countries like the United Kingdom are practising it so we are also to do so. We should think of our circumstances, for example, finances.

''If full autonomy is good for us, why not? But if we can also start it gradually, that will be okay.

''What I am hoping is that the current FA will not turn around to kill the dream that has been harboured some years ago.''

The championship is currently organised by the Premier League Management Committee of the GFA.

“The statement on the football’s governing body’s official website said: “The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken a decision to make the Ghana Premier League autonomous.

“In light of this decision, the Executive Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, has decided to form a 5-member Committee to advise the GFA on how to proceed with the implementation of the Policy.

“The Premier League Autonomy Committee will be made up of three persons nominated by the 18-Premier League Clubs with the other two to be added by GFA.

“This special task committee will advise the GFA on the autonomy of the league, the format, the modalities, start date and rulebook, among other parameters.”

are the most successful club in the history of the league with 23 titles, while lead the table in this season’s championship which has ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.