Fianoo hints at contesting for Ghana FA presidential elections

The outspoken football administrator says he could vie for future elections of the country football's governing body

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has disclosed his intention of contesting in the next Ghana FA elections.

Fianoo, who is a former executive committee member of the association, pulled out of the race in which former president Kwesi Nyantakyi was elected to his eventual final term.

Nyantakyi is currently facing a lifetime ban from football in the wake of the scandals that rocked the sport in the country last year.

“Very soon I’m going to make my official declaration and start my campaign to put myself up as a candidate for the Ghana Football Association presidency,” Fianoo told Oyerepa FM.

“At the right time, I will come out officially and announce my plans and my campaign team for the election because I'm ready to contest in order to restore the integrity of the game after the recent scandals we have witnessed,” he added.

Kurt Okraku, George Afriyie and Wilfred Osei Kwaku have also declared their intentions to run for post.