Fianko rejects Ghana FA Ad-hoc committee opportunity

The legal practitioner has rejected the offer to be part of the Ad-hoc committees named to manage football in the country

Former Ghana Division One League board chairman Ntow Fianko Esq has turned down the opportunity to serve on one of the six Ad-hoc committees named on Tuesday to manage the current state of football in the country.

Fianko was appointed as a member of an eight-man committee to manage issues related to Domestic League which will run until fresh elections are held at the Ghana Football Association.

"No official from the Normalisation Committee contacted me to serve on the ad-hoc committee, " Fianko told Atinka FM.

"Even if they had approached me earlier, I would have told them I wouldn't be available for this opportunity. I'm going to let them know that I'm currently occupied due to some other engagements elsewhere and can't be part,” he added.

Each of the six committees has a month to submit their reports for review.

Goal understands that Normalisation Committee chairman Dr. Kofi Amoah has scheduled a meeting with Fianko in the coming days in a bid to convince him to rescind his decision.