Feyenoord rewards rapid development with a contract until 2029

Tobias van den Elshout is staying at Feyenoord. The attacking midfielder (19) signed a contract on Friday that ties him to the Rotterdam club until mid-2029. Feyenoord also has a club option to extend the deal by one year until mid-2030.

Feyenoord had already announced on 12 March that an agreement in principle had been reached with the youth international, who recently scored a hat-trick for the Netherlands Under-19s. Van den Elshout’s previous contract at De Kuip had over a year remaining.

Van den Elshout has progressed through almost the entire Feyenoord youth academy and has been training regularly with Robin van Persie’s first-team squad this season. The midfielder has made 28 minutes of appearances for Feyenoord 1, spread across six matches.

“It’s a fantastic day for me, my family and friends. Everyone around me – a wonderful moment,” the young Feyenoord player rejoiced after signing the contracts.

“I feel like I’m getting better and better and always in the mix. That feels good. And this contract is a great reward for that,” says Van den Elshout, referring to his new long-term deal in Rotterdam-Zuid.

The Hague-born player recently made an appearance in De Klassieker against Ajax. “That’s what you dream of as a little boy – playing for Feyenoord in the first place. But De Klassieker certainly had an impact on me, being out on the pitch. But I am very proud to be able to play in De Klassieker in the Feyenoord shirt.”