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Champions League
team-logoFenerbahce
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
team-logoLiverpool
GOAL-e
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Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool
Fenerbahce
Liverpool
Champions League

Fenerbahçe play Liverpool in the Champions League. But who is showing or streaming the match live today?

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  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 1
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the broadcast rights.
  • Sign in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.
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Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool: kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Fenerbahçe and Liverpool kick off on 04.11.2026 at 18:45.

Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool live today: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show the Champions League match between Fenerbahçe and Liverpool live.

Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool: recent results

Fenerbahçe have won just one of their last five competitive matches, drawing one and losing three. Most recently, they lost 1:2 to Göztepe in the Süper Lig. A 0:6 thrashing by Aston Villa in the Champions League was particularly painful, while a 2:2 draw against Slavia Prague gave them their only point in European competition. Fenerbahçe scored nine goals in those five matches but conceded eleven.

With four wins in their last five matches, Liverpool are in considerably better form. A 0:1 defeat to Arsenal was their only setback. Their 4:3 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League and 2:0 win over Brighton in the Premier League stood out. The Reds scored eight goals and conceded only three during that period.

FB

FB - Form

AVL
L6-0
ALS
W3-0
SLP
D2-2
GAL
L2-1
GOZ
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LIV

LIV - Form

BRE
W1-2
VIL
W4-3
BHA
W2-0
CHE
W1-1
ARS
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool: line-ups

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
Formation
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
EdersonEdersonM. SkriniarM. SkriniarN. SemedoN. SemedoL. MercanL. MercanY. DemirY. DemirO. AydinO. AydinK. AkturkogluK. AkturkogluM. GuendouziM. GuendouziN. KanteN. KanteM. GreenwoodM. GreenwoodV. MuriqiV. MuriqiA. BeckerA. BeckerR. AraujoR. AraujoJ. JacquetJ. JacquetV. van DijkV. van DijkK. TsimikasK. TsimikasB. BarcolaB. BarcolaF. WirtzF. WirtzV. MunozV. MunozA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterD. SzoboszlaiD. SzoboszlaiA. IsakA. Isak
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
Fenerbahce

Starting XI

Liverpool

Manager

  • D. Kuyt
  • A. Iraola

Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool: form

FB

FB - Form

AVL
L6-0
ALS
W3-0
SLP
D2-2
GAL
L2-1
GOZ
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LIV

LIV - Form

BRE
W1-2
VIL
W4-3
BHA
W2-0
CHE
W1-1
ARS
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool: head-to-head record

Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool: the tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
7
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
421174+37
L
D
W
W
8
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
421174+37
D
L
W
W
9
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
10
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
11
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
12
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
420289-16
W
W
L
L
15
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
16
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
412143+15
D
L
W
D
17
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
18
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
20
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
21
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
22
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
23
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
30
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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