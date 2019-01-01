Fenerbahce needs to show they are the biggest club in Turkey – Ayew

The Yellow Canaries are not enjoying a good position in the Super Lig after more than twenty outings

Andre Ayew is unhappy with the campaign of his club in the Turkish Super Lig and wants improvement in order for the team to end the season with satisfaction.

Fenerbahce, who have won a record 28 national championships, which includes 19 Super Lig titles, currently sit two places above the relegation zone.

They have won just five out of 23 matches played so far, conceding 32 goals.

“Fenerbahce is ’s biggest club. We need to show this in the field, we have to show this every minute. Not in just 45 minutes. We must put up extraordinary performance against and as well as other teams.”Ayew told Fanatik.

“First we have to stay calm. This is the most important in my opinion. Instead of playing in the field like crazy, we have to be calm and play our best football. We’re a big team and club. We have big fans.”

“Some seasons are incomprehensible. There were a lot of matches to win. But we didn’t win. It’s football. I hope we finish the league in the best way and make a good start for the new season,” he said.

The international joined the Yellow Canaries on loan from Swansea ahead of the season and has scored five goals so far.

Fenerbahce will host Rizespor on matchday 24 on Saturday.