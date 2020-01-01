Felix Annan: Unhappy Asante Kotoko captain advised amid increased goalkeeping competition

Former Ghana star Nii Odartey Lamptey shares his thoughts on the Porcupine Warriors' conundrum between the sticks

Former international Nii Odartey Lamptey has urged goalkeeper Felix Annan to fight for the club's No.1 spot amid increased competition for the slot by the Porcupine Warriors' recent acquisition of Razak Abalora.

Kotoko captain Annan, a member of Ghana's squad at the 2019 (Afcon) in , has been in the news lately for reportedly falling out with coach Maxwell Konadu who has sensationally handed the starting spot to Ghana U23 shot-stopper Kwame Baah.

There have also been reports of bad blood between Annan and Baah, leading to speculations of an imminent move away from the club by the former.

More teams

On Tuesday, competition for the starting spot intensified even further following Kotoko's signing of Ghana goalkeeper Razak Abalora, a day after featuring in a 5-1 defeat of in a friendly fixture.

“For now Felix Annan has to fight for his position at the club this season," Lamptey told Happy FM.

“If he is not able to reclaim his spot then he should seek other opportunities elsewhere as other clubs will also be interested. He should fight for his position and not give up."

Annan held the No.1 spot until early last season when he lost the role to Baah after a brief time away to tie the knot with his girlfriend.

“You can’t always depend on one goalkeeper. Asante Kotoko are having three very good goalkeepers in all aspects," former Ghana shot-stopper Abukari Damba told Max FM following Kotoko's latest goalkeeping addition.

“Asante Kotoko has gained my respect for the assembly of these excellent goalkeepers.

“They are looking at the department and not the personalities, the goalkeeping position is for specialists and I can see Asante Kotoko according it the necessary importance."

Recently, Annan called out Konadu in an explosive interview, demanding that the coach be bold enough to tell him to his face what he may have done wrong to lose his position.

Article continues below

“Maxwell is a good coach, so it's not even necessary for me to advise him. I believe him, it won’t be like he is favouring Kwame Baah alone," ex-Kotoko goalkeeper Anthony Osei Kwadwo told Silver FM.

"If he [Baah] makes a mistake, he [Konadu] will change him. Same applies to Abalora and the others."

Interestingly, Kotoko's No.1 spot is not a three-man fight as Ghana U20 goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, who spent last season on loan at Berekum , is also in the running.