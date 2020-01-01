Felix Annan: Ghana goalkeeper feels betrayed by Asante Kotoko

The Black Stars shot-stopper talks about losing his starting spot at club level

goalkeeper and captain Felix Annan believes he has been let down by the club through their decision to relegate him to the second choice position.

The 25-year-old fell down the pecking order, losing his place to Kwame Baah, after taking time off during last season to tie the knot with his girlfriend.

The lack of game time has seen him lose his spot in 's national set-up as well.

“The reason sometimes I get hurt is that I didn’t take a day or two to establish myself [at the club]," Annan told Topical Radio.

“With no help, hard work, and help from God, I was able to succeed on the local scene and get call-ups to the national team.

“This was the time the club should have been pushing me ahead. If I have even lost form, they should have tried to help in bringing me up. For me, I won’t talk too much.

“The respect I have for the fans and the love they’ve always shown me is enough.

“I have my time. I will tell my story. If we’re doing things right, we should always do it right.

“If it gets to some time, try to protect the people who are at the top, but for here we try to bring down the people who have found their way up.”

Annan held Kotoko's No.1 spot until after matchweek four of the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League ( ) when he took some time off for his wedding.

On his return, he had to make do with the reserve position, despite his status as captain, as Baah held on to the starting spot until matchweek 15 when the championship was prematurely terminated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is a technical decision-taking from all the coaches in the team a night before a game,” Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu told StarTimes on the goalkeeping situation.

“We gave Kwame Baah a chance after Felix Annan had excused himself for his wedding and he didn’t disgrace himself and it was okay with us.”

There has since been rumours about a fall-out between the two goalkeepers, amid reports of a possible Annan exit in search for regular game time.

"It's all about hard work," Baah told Nhyira FM on his rise to the No.1 position.

"Felix is my senior and the first choice goalkeeper but I couldn't disappoint [when I had the chance].

"The challenge to keep manning the post came after I featured in the win against .

"Some fans said a whole lot of things but they have come to the understanding that it's all about hard work and determination."

Annan joined Kotoko from Wafa in 2015 and was handed the captain's armband last year.