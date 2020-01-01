Felix Annan: Disappointed Asante Kotoko captain wants showdown talks with coach Konadu

The goalkeeper throws more light on his relegation to second-choice in the squad

captain Felix Annan reveals he has not received an explanation from coach Maxwell Konadu regarding his demotion to the bench.

The international has been vocal about losing his starting spot to Kwame Baah last season, calling out the club over their lack of support after he took time off to tie the knot with his girlfriend.

He lost his spot after Matchweek Four of the Ghana Premier League last season and has since failed to reclaim his position.

"I don’t have any problem with him [Konadu], no issue at all, he has also not told me he has a problem with me," Annan told Tropical Radio

"I will be happy if he tells me in the face that he has a problem with me, but he hasn’t done that as we speak. So whatever it is [for which he keeps overlooking me], he will be the best person to give answers to.

"People who do their analysis of the situation do it as they see it so he will be the best person to give that explanation.

"He is the coach so anything he should be bold enough to give explanations when he is asked.

"I kept asking myself that why is it that after each game, there is a conversation about me, why is it so?

”That means there is a problem. If there is no problem, there won’t be a conversation. But I, Felix Annan, until the world is over, am not giving up.”

In March, Annan's lack of game time at club level cost him a place in Ghana's squad for an anticipated 2022 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Sudan.

"Felix used to be our first-choice goalie before his wedding ceremony but Kwame Baah grabbed the opportunity and did very well without conceding in most matches so how can you drop him?" Kotoko goalkeeper coach Sampson Appiah said on Kweku Osei TV.

"The supporters would kill us if Annan underperforms if given the nod. There's no personal hatred for him but [we are just] following the rules of the game.

"Hard work will be the secret of him regaining his position devoid of any envies."

Annan was named Asante Kotoko captain last year following the departure of Amos Frimpong.

"Last week [Keylon] Navas in their [Uefa] game against in the quarter-finals got injured but reclaimed his place after he was fit and played in the finals even though [Sergio] Rico had kept a clean sheet for a win against Leipzig in the semi-final,” Annan said.

”If it was in our country, they will come and tell you the keeper had a clean sheet so he should continue. Some of these things I hear and I smile about it."

The shot-stopper, who was a member of Ghana's squad at the 2019 Afcon, joined Kotoko in 2015.