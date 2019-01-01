Kelantan, Sabah among clubs instructed to pay former officials and players

The FAM status committee has instructed seven clubs to pay the overdue wages and claims owed to their former players and officials.

The result of the meeting, which was held on May 23, was announced on Wednesday, May 29.

The committee instructed seven clubs to fulfil their financial obligations.

Felda United: former head coach B. Satiananthan, a total of RM565,960 (around USD134,752) in unpaid signing on fee and housing allowance.

Kelantan: three local former players, a total of RM173,000 in unpaid wages.

: RM270,000 in unpaid agency fees to Vladir Souza Junior Adolfo.

Marcerra United: former player Mursyidin Maudoode, a total of RM28,000 in unpaid wages.

Pulau Pinang: two local former players, a total of RM38,000 in unpaid wages.

Sabah: three unsigned foreign players, a total of USD86,461 (around RM363,162) in contractual stability fees and air fares.

City: 21 local former players, a total of RM330,100 in unpaid wages.

All seven clubs have been instructed to settle the overdue payments within 30 days of receiving the committee's ruling.

Curiously, the press statement also included a case involving and Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), although no details were provided beyond the statement that the case will be discussed in the next committee meeting. Before this season began, JDT lured young Malaysia star Akhyar Rashid from Kedah on a free transfer, with Akhyar's former club claiming that the signing was not made through the proper channels.

