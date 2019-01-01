Federation Cup Wrap: Kano Pillars, Rivers United, Calabar Rovers, Tornadoes through to the semi-final

Only four teams are remain in this year’s edition of the cup competition after victory in Friday's quarterfinals

Kano Pillars, Rivers United, Calabar Rovers, and Niger Tornadoes have booked their places in the semi-finals of the 2019 Federation Cup after they eliminated their opponents in the quarter-final games on Friday.

Sai Masu Gida were unlucky to lose last year's final of the competition year to Enugu after they let slip a three-goal lead before losing on penalties but they are only a game away from another final appearance after thrashing Aklosendi 4-0 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Ibrahim Musa’s men finished up the job in the first half when they raced to a 3-0 lead through the goals of Auwalu Ali Malam (17th), Rahaku Ado (35th) and an own goal from Aklosendi’s Solomon Usman in the 44th minute.

Pillars added one more in the second half through Ali Malam in the 62nd minute for his second goal of the game to add gloss to the result.

At the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode emerged victorious 4-3 on penalties against after a goalless draw at the end of 90 minutes.



Goalkeeper Darlington Ovunda was the hero for the Pride of Rivers after he stopped Lobi's Sikiru Alimi’s penalty kick and went on to convert the decisive kick himself to book his team's place in the last four for the first time since 2014 when they were known as Dolphins.

Niger Tornadoes and Calabar Rovers also advanced to the last four of the competition on penalties.

Tornadoes ended the impressive run of Smart City of Lagos 5-4 on penalties after another goalless match at the end of the regulation time.

Calabar Rovers beat Bendel Insurance in the competition after they held their nerve to edge the recently relegated side on penalties at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.