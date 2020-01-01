Fear factor to boost Ghana in World Cup qualification - Sam Johnson

The 46-year-old shares his thoughts on the Black Stars' chances of reaching Qatar 2022

Former international Sam Johnson believes the Black Stars are favourites to qualify from Group G of Africa's 2022 World Cup second-round qualifiers.

The West Africans have been pitted against , Zimbabwe and Ethiopia for the sole ticket to qualify for the third round of the series.

The group matches will take place between October this year and October next year.

“We have an advantage over all the countries in our group considering our past glories in world football," former man Johnson told Light FM.

"The fear factor is there but that doesn’t mean the other countries are not good.

Article continues below

"Football has really changed. Each country has improved massively so we should work very hard and avoid underrating the other countries in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup."

Ghana beat South Africa to qualify for their maiden World Cup appearance in in 2006.

Interestingly, the Black Stars and Bafana Bafana are also in the same group for the qualifiers for the 2021 .

