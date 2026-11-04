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Conference League
team-logoThun
Arena Thun
team-logoHeart of Midlothian
Heute live Sehen!
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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FC Thun vs Heart of Midlothian live today: Who is showing the match on TV and live stream?

Thun vs Heart of Midlothian
Thun
Heart of Midlothian
Conference League

FC Thun play Heart of Midlothian in the Conference League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandHBO Max
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the broadcast rights.
  • Sign up and find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Arena Thun

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian live on TV and online

In Switzerland, SRF Info will show the match live. See all viewing options below.

FC Thun and Heart of Midlothian: Recent results

FC Thun have won 2 and lost 3 of their last five matches. Their most recent win came away to FC Lausanne-Sport on 1 November, when they won 4-5. Before that, Thun lost 2-3 to FC Lugano. In the Conference League, they failed to score in either match and lost to Hajduk Split and Twente Enschede.

In their last five matches, Heart of Midlothian have recorded 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats. Most recently, they lost 1-2 to Hibernian in the League Cup. Before that, Hearts drew 2-2 with Rangers, while they lost 0-2 to Trabzonspor in the Conference League. Their heaviest defeat was a 1-7 loss to Celtic Glasgow.

THU

THU - Form

TWE
L1-0
SCH
W2-2
HAS
L0-1
LUG
L2-3
LAU
W4-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HEA

HEA - Form

CEL
L7-1
TRS
L2-0
MOT
W0-2
RAN
D2-2
HIB
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: Line-ups

Thun vs Heart of Midlothian Probable lineups

Manager

  • G. Privitelli

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: Form

THU

THU - Form

TWE
L1-0
SCH
W2-2
HAS
L0-1
LUG
L2-3
LAU
W4-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HEA

HEA - Form

CEL
L7-1
TRS
L2-0
MOT
W0-2
RAN
D2-2
HIB
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: Head-to-head record

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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