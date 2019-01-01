FC Nantes hoping to reach a deal for Majeed Waris

The Ghana international was reported to be on his way back to Portugal but it appears the Canaries have opened fresh talks for a deal

French club FC did not activate the buyout clause of Majeed Waris on the deadline of June 1, and so it all seemed they were not interested to keep the striker at Stade de la Beaujoire.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian was thus free to return to , who loaned him to Nantes with an option to buy in August last year. However, the club met with the player’s representative on Tuesday to negotiate a possible permanent deal, according to French sports journal, Equipe.

Nantes are asking for a deal lower than the buyout clause of €6 million but Porto are yet to respond, the paper said.

, who finished fourth in the French Ligue 1, have shown interest in Waris.

The former , Trabzonspor and Lorient striker scored seven goals for Nantes in all competitions during his loan spell.