FC Nantes hoping to reach a deal for Majeed Waris
French club FC Nantes did not activate the buyout clause of Majeed Waris on the deadline of June 1, and so it all seemed they were not interested to keep the striker at Stade de la Beaujoire.
The 27-year-old Ghanaian was thus free to return to Porto, who loaned him to Nantes with an option to buy in August last year. However, the Ligue 1 club met with the player’s representative on Tuesday to negotiate a possible permanent deal, according to French sports journal, Equipe.
Nantes are asking for a deal lower than the buyout clause of €6 million but Porto are yet to respond, the paper said.
Saint-Etienne, who finished fourth in the French Ligue 1, have shown interest in Waris.
The former Spartak Moscow, Trabzonspor and Lorient striker scored seven goals for Nantes in all competitions during his loan spell.