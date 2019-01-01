FC Goa edge Chennaiyin in seven-goal thriller

There were plenty of goals on offer for those at the Marina Arena...

beat Chennaiyin 4-3 to regain the top spot in the (ISL) on Thursday at the Marina Arena.

Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous scored in the first half to put Goa in the lead at the break. Chennaiyin ended up scoring three goals in the second half but the hosts edged the contest to come out victorious.

Chennaiyin starting XI had just one change from the last match as Masih Saighani replaced suspended Eli Sabia in central defence. Sergio Lobera, on the other hand, fielded an unchanged FC Goa side.

The Gaurs were in control of the match right from the off and kept threatening the Chennaiyin defence. It was their persistence up front that lead to the opening goal of the match in the 26th minute.

FC Goa nicked the ball in midfield through Ferran Corominas who squaring the ball to Hugo Boumous at the edge of the box. The midfielder found Jahouh's run to his left and the defensive midfielder placed the ball into the net to break the deadlock.

The second and third goal came just before the half time whistle with the visitors taking full advantage of disastrous defending by Chennaiyin. Skipper Lucian Goian was at fault for the second as he failed to control a pass from Germanpreet Singh. Brandon Fernandes won the ball from the defender and found the back of the net.

The third goal came at the stroke of half time from Jackichand’s cross. Both Saighani and Goian failed to read Jacki’s low cross as the ball found its way to Boumous who pushed the ball into an empty net.

Chennaiyin were a completely changed side as the match resumed in the second half. The hosts went all guns blazing and picked up their opening goal in the 57th minute. Andre Schembri converted a routine header from Chhangte’s corner.

Within two minutes again, Crivellaro scored a second goal to lighten up the match. Nerijus Valskis set the ball up for Crivellaro inside the box and the Brazilian attacker found the back of the net.

Just when Chennaiyin were starting to stage an epic comeback, another defensive goof-up messed up their chance. Corominas followed a through ball from Boumous and broke the offside trap before finding the back of the net.

In the 90th minute, the hosts pulled another back to add some late drama in the match. Crivellaro received a pass from Anirudh Thapa inside the box and lobbed the ball into the far post.

Chennaiyin tried their level best to find an equaliser in the injury time but the Goan defenders stood firm on their ground and protected their slender lead.