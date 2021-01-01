'Unbeaten record is not important to me' - FC Goa boss Juan Ferrando wants to lift the ISL trophy

FC Goa secured the fourth spot in the standings and qualified for the ISL playoffs...

FC Goa booked a ticket to the playoffs of the 2020-21 Indian Super League with a goalless draw against Hyderabad on Sunday.

It was the Gaurs' 13th unbeaten match in a row which is a new ISL record. Goa needed a point in their final game of the season to claim the final ticket to the playoffs and did well defensively to keep Hyderabad in check and pick up a point.

What Juan Ferrando said

Goa boss Juan Ferrando said that he is pleased to get into the playoffs and the only record he wants is one about the Gaurs lifting the ISL trophy.

He said, "​It was a very difficult game. They are a good time with good players. They control the spaces. Today it was difficult to control emotions. All the players know what happens after 90 minutes.

"In the end, in this case, I am happy about the point. But in the attack, I am very disappointed. We lost a lot of easy passes. In defence, I am happy.

"The records are not important to me. I am happy that Goa are in the playoffs. I am happy about this point. We controlled the space in a lot of games. A new record should be us winning the trophy. "

Jorge Ortiz began warming up after the break but was brought on only in the 85th minute. Ferrando said that he was trying to protect the player.

"He is ready but I need to protect him. Sometimes I ask the player how he is feeling. It is only to protect the player. All the players are very tired."

Sastre, Noguera altercation

Luis Sastre and Alberto Noguera was involved in an altercation in the dugout. Sastre allegedly threw a bottle at the Goa bench and referee punished both players. The Hyderabad forward was sent off and Noguera was awarded a second yellow. The Goa midfielder will miss the semi-final due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Ferrando shared his thoughts on the events off the pitch, "It was strange. Bad words in the Spanish language (was spoken), then a bottle was thrown in Noguera's face. It is disappointing in that moment, (it is a matter of) controlling emotions. Now everything is okay."

Goa vs Mumbai City in the semis

Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 to secure the top spot and that means the Islanders will be Goa's opponents in the semi-final. Ferrando feels all the teams that qualified for the playoffs are difficult to face in different ways.

"All three teams are difficult. Bagan are a very compact team. Mumbai are a good team, they want to play football. NorthEast's performances since changing the coach has been incredible."

