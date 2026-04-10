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FC Bayern Munich: all broadcast details at a glance: Which channels and platforms are showing FCB matches live on TV or via livestream?

Bundesliga
TV Guide & Streaming
Bayern Munich
DFB-Pokal
Champions League

Here you’ll find all the information you need about where to watch FC Bayern Munich’s matches in the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.

FC Bayern Munich are chasing another title, but fans who want to watch every match need subscriptions to several different broadcasters. Here’s a quick guide to the channels covering FCB.

Below is a quick guide to every broadcaster covering FCB matches live on TV and online.

Watch FC Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal live on TV and via livestream.

Sky and DAZN share Bundesliga rights this season: Sky broadcasts the Friday game, every individual match, and the top Sunday fixture. Stream those games on WOW or through the Sky Go app.

New customerscan stream the Premier League, DFB Cup and more for €24.99 per month.

DAZN, meanwhile, holds the Saturday conference and continues to host the Sunday fixture. So, depending on when Bayern’s game is scheduled, one of these platforms will carry it. 

Find the best deal for you—sign up now!

On free-to-air TV, Bundesliga matches are shown only on specific occasions: the opening game of the first and second halves of the season, and the final Friday fixture before the winter break. For those broadcasts, tune in to SAT.1.Vincent KompanyGetty Images

DAZN also streams the majority of FC Bayern Munich’s Champions League fixtures, with only one Tuesday game per matchday reserved for Amazon Prime. From 2027, the landscape will shift again asthe new streaming contender Paramount+ enters the mix.

Bundesliga
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

Should Bayern reach the final, the match will also air on free-to-air TV, with ZDF handling the broadcast. 

Sign up for Amazon Prime Video—the top Champions League match every Tuesday, exclusively on Prime Video!

Sky broadcasts all DFB-Pokal matches live. However, ARD and ZDF also show a selection of fixtures per round on free-to-air television.

Bayern’s matches usually appear on free-to-air TV, with ARD and ZDF typically selecting the Bavarians’ fixtures.

For FC Bayern Munich matches, all broadcast details are as follows: Who shows/streams FCB games live on TV or online?

On the SPOX homepage, you can follow a live ticker for all FC Bayern Munich matches, keeping you up to date at all times. Click here. 

FC Bayern Munich broadcast info at a glance: Who shows/broadcasts FCB matches live on TV or via livestream? Club profile

Founded27 February 1900
Bundesliga titles34
Domestic Cup wins20
Champions League titles6
Record appearance holderThomas Müller (765 appearances)
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